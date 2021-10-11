If you weren’t able to make the Arkansas Times Medical Cannabis Wellness Expo in August, check out the videos below.
In the videos, you’ll hear about …
*The pros and cons of using medical marijuana.
*An introduction to the endocannabinoid system and cannabinoids as medicines, and the various ways they can be administered.
*The cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids best suited to combat PTSD, arthritis and glaucoma.
*How Arkansans can work together to protect and expand medical marijuana patients’ rights.
And stay tuned, we’ll announce details about another expo before too long.
