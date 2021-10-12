By
Max Brantley
On
3:50 pm

Others have reported at length on this Texas folly for political purposes. This item (read the full thread) puts a price tag on Arkansas participation.

Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson, of course, joined the rodeo. Even made an “inspection” trip.

National Guard can’t do law enforcement, by the way.

Advertisement

Something else to ask about at the guv’s spin-and-grin tomorrow.

Advertisement