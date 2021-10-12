In response to our public records requests, the Arkansas Department of the Military sent us documents that show this political stunt has cost Arkansas taxpayers $115,083.26. https://t.co/26SyU3Hpmd — American Oversight (@weareoversight) October 12, 2021

Others have reported at length on this Texas folly for political purposes. This item (read the full thread) puts a price tag on Arkansas participation.

Advertisement

Governor Hutchinson, of course, joined the rodeo. Even made an “inspection” trip.

National Guard can’t do law enforcement, by the way.

Advertisement

Something else to ask about at the guv’s spin-and-grin tomorrow.

I’ve been in south Texas visiting with members of the @ArkansasGuard who are assisting in border security efforts. I am deeply appreciative of the work being done by these Arkansans in defense of our Nation. I’ll have more tomorrow during my weekly briefing. pic.twitter.com/LC5OcPftjG — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 5, 2021