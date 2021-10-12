A bus waits to carry students away from Central High after the school was struck by at least two bullets.

A bus waits to carry students away from Central High after the school was struck by at least two bullets. Brian Chilson

Little Rock Central Principal Nancy Rousseau moved all classes online for tomorrow in light of a Tuesday shooting that resulted in at least two bullets striking the school. No one on campus was injured, students quickly went on lockdown, and all students were sent home early.

Here’s an email from Rousseau to parents about the day’s events:

Dear Parents: Thank you for your support today which was the most difficult day of my tenure. I am so very grateful that all of our children and staff are okay. As we continue to assess today’s incident and its effect on our school family, we have determined that tomorrow will be an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) day for our students and teachers. If your child does not have his/her Chromebook at home, that is okay. We are going to work with all our kids. What we know right now is that there were at least two bullets that struck our building. The LRPD and our district’s Safety and Security team are working together to determine who is responsible and to hold the person(s) accountable. There is a bogus photograph on social media (such a surprise) showing a student lying on the ground by the portables. This situation is also being seriously investigated. Today shook up everyone. Our counselors will be at school tomorrow as needed. If your child needs services, please let us know. When school resumes, we will have counselors available also. As you know, I will continue to be transparent with you as information becomes available. And as always, I so appreciate your support. Gratefully, Nancy Rousseau

Stacy Simpson, the mother of two Central High students, said her 10th grade daughter was in the classroom where the bullet pierced a window. A photo of that window Simpson shared to social media was one of the first indications that the school was hit.

“She sent me a text saying they were on lockdown and sent me a photo. I have another child who was on the other side of the school who was texting me also,” Simpson said.

Simpson said her daughters both reported an orderly and calm response in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which reportedly originated from a car located about a block and a half from campus, at Dennison and 16th streets. Little Rock Police said they have a description of the vehicle and are looking for it.

Simpson said she didn’t panic, despite the texts from her daughters.

Brian Chilson

“I was concerned because she had a photo of what appeared to be a bullet hole,” she said. “But I felt good that things were under control pretty quickly.”

Simpson commended the school’s instantaneous response and said she has no worries about sending her children back to class.

Lots of other parents also took to social media to talk about the shooting.

