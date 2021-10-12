Sanity reported in Craighead County in votes on abortion, library

Celebrate, y’all! Catch this good news: Craighead County Quorum Court Resolution declaring Craighead County a “Pro-Life County” FAILS! CCQC Resolution declaring an anti-vaccine proclamation FAILS! The nomination of Mrs. Hicks for the Craighead County Library Board FAILS! — YDAR District 1 (@YDARdistrict1) October 12, 2021

Craighead County, home to radicon legislators like Jack Ladyman, Dan Sullivan, Brandt Smith and Blake Johnson, also has rational politicians. The Craighead Quorum Court on Monday defeated a resolution to make Craighead a “pro-life” county. This is a meaningless, cookie-cutter political gimmick by anti-abortionists that’s made incursions elsewhere in Arkansas, but has now failed before both the Jonesboro City Council and the Craighead County governing body. KAIT reported that applause broke out after the Quorum Court vote.

Advertisement

A retired teacher, Roseann Askeland, spoke out against the resolution, saying she was proud of the decision. “I’m proud of everyone on the court who had the courage to do what they did tonight,” Askeland said. “There are so many other things that they could be dealing with at that time and energy rather than whether or not we designate ourselves is something that really doesn’t have much impact.”

And that’s not all. Here’s another relevant action by the Quorum Court given the fringe politics of Craighead state legislators:

A resolution supporting healthcare freedom and choice regarding vaccine mandates failed.

And that’s still not all:

Advertisement

The court voted to appoint Michael Watkins to the [library] board while tabling a vote on appointing Whitney Hicks to the library board.

Why is it cause to cheer? Some info from local Democrats on Hicks.

Advertisement

And speaking of the library: the Craighead Public Library Board on Monday tabled a proposal to define sensitive materials. This idea is aimed at limiting what subjects will be readily available in the library for public use. As the library director pointed out, it’s a slippery slope to start deciding what’s sensitive. Different strokes and all.

Now if they could do something about their legislators.