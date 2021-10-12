I am sure there are many pieces condemning the recent attempt of a president to overturn an election and his incitement of a seditious attack on the Capitol. Thank goodness they are speaking out. pic.twitter.com/RJFNfARdWA — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 12, 2021

More on Tom Cotton’s aliance with the conservative Washington Examiner, whose David Drucker has just come out with a book praising Tom Cotton to the skies and crediting him with joining Sen. Mitch McConnell in plotting to spoil Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (On account of constitutional and legal obstacles, not because of any lack of love for Trumpism.)

If you must, here’s the website. No op-ed essay from Cotton is posted there just yet, though it’s promised in a news release.

One Restoring America post cheers Friday night football and praises a Pennsylvania team, up 63-0 at the half, that played subs the second half to hold the score to 63-13. Murica!