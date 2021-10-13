Our state motto is "The People Rule," but limited candidate choices and a power-hungry legislative agenda threaten our ability to live out that principle. We talk about solutions in a convo with @OpenPrimaryUSA Thursday at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Register here: https://t.co/oElqafAIQD pic.twitter.com/yvrtidcsh5 — CommonGroundAR (@commongroundar) October 13, 2021

Yes, let’s talk about open primaries. The fact that the legislature and business lobby have made ballot petitions almost impossible is a problem. A legislature no longer meaningfully shackled by term limits — and overpopulated with crackpots — is another problem. The electorate — entirely too Trumpified from many indications — is also a problem.

But try we must.