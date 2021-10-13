By
Max Brantley
On
10:45 am

Yes, let’s talk about open primaries. The fact that the legislature and business lobby have made ballot petitions almost impossible is a problem. A legislature no longer meaningfully shackled by term limits — and overpopulated with crackpots — is another problem. The electorate — entirely too Trumpified from many indications — is also a problem.

But try we must.