The Little Rock Board of Directors voted to select banker Virgil Miller to fill the Ward 1 position, left vacant with the death of Erma Hendrix. He’ll serve through the end of 2022.

Miller, 68, is well known in Little Rock. He served on the board of dozens of community groups and is a longtime Ward 1 resident and banker, lately working as community reinvestment officer for Arvest Bank. He was widely seen as the board’s likely pick.

Advertisement

Miller has support and respect in the business community, and he’s been an ally of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s, most recently helping pitch the failed campaign for a sales tax increase. He’ll be a crucial vote on a board that’s increasingly butting heads with the mayor (more on that shortly).

At-large Director Joan Adcock made the motion, which was seconded by Vice-Mayor Lance Hines. He received support from all other directors save Ken Richardson, who voted present.

Advertisement

Miller thanked the directors, thanked the other candidates who put their name up and praised public service.

“I think it’s an honorable thing to do. I admire all of you. Now that I’m a public servant, I guess I admire myself.

Advertisement

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get started. I’m not Erma Hendrix. No one can be Erma Hendrix. I’m going to be Virgil Miller. That’s going to have to be good enough.”