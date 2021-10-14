Pine Bluff native, MIT graduate and governor candidate Chris Jones has more than $1 million in his campaign coffers, thanks largely to grassroots donations.

“Our hard, disciplined work of engaging Arkansans across the state is just getting started. We’re going to take this good news, seize this moment, and keep driving Arkansas forward. We will continue to build the serious campaign infrastructure we need to listen to voters and get our message out across this great state,” Jones said in a release about hitting the million mark.

Advertisement

His opponent, frontrunner Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has so far pulled in the majority of her multiple millions from out-of-state donors who can’t even vote in the election. Seems shady, but OK.