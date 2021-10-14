U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Brooks has denied motions by Josh Duggar to suppress evidence. Duggar, of reality TV fame, is awaiting trial on federal charges of receipt and possession of photos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

When federal investigators arrived at Duggar’s business and identified themselves and why they were there, Duggar pulled out his phone and said he wanted to call his attorney, according to court documents. But an agent seized Duggar’s phone and said it was covered under the federal search warrant, that Duggar wasn’t under arrest and could leave the premises if he wished. Duggar later signed a document waiving his Miranda rights and consenting to an interview. Because he’d earlier indicated that he wanted to call his attorney, Duggar had asked the court to suppress evidence from the interview that followed. Brooks denied that motion.

Advertisement

Also at issue was whether booking photos of of Duggar’s hands and feet should be admissible. Federal agents noticed a scar on Duggar’s hand that matched the same scar seen in images recovered on Duggar’s phone and photographed his hand while processing him for booking. The defense said taking the pictures of Duggar’s hands and feet required a warrant. Brooks disagreed.