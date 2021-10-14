A rally against the new congressional district map for Arkansas that chops Little Rock in two and Pulaski County in three is planned for today at the Capitol.

The supermajority Republican legislature passed the map earlier this month despite strong protests from Democrats, who pointed out that the new lines peel away communities of color from District 2 and dilutes their voices in districts that are more solidly red. Yesterday, Governor Hutchinson said he was concerned about racial splits in the new map, but wasn’t going to veto it.

Advertisement

A press release about the rally explains further.

The Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus along with other community organizations and elected leaders will take to the Capitol steps to denounce the unfair congressional map that splits Pulaski County into three congressional districts. The proposed bills that were sent to Governor Asa Hutchinson for signing remove 21,000 African-American Pulaski County residents from the 2nd congressional district and move them to the 1st and 4th congressional districts.

The rally kicks off at 5:30 p.m. today.