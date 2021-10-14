Only about a third of the money Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised for her campaign to become Arkansas’s governor is coming from Arkansas.

The Hill reported Thursday that Sanders pulled in $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Of the $11 million raised so far, $3.7 million has come from Arkansans, underscoring her national appeal stemming from her time as White House press secretary under former President Trump.

In the story, Sanders boasts that she has donors in all 50 states. Is that a good thing? Sanders has been slow to shift her focus away from national issues to more local ones, so much so that it’s fair to ask if she even pays much attention to the state she hopes to lead.