A student was shot near North Little Rock High today, prompting the school to go on lockdown. Brian Chilson

A student was shot and injured near North Little Rock High School Thursday. First reports indicate his injury is not life-threatening.

Sergeant Carmen Helton, communication officer for the North Little Rock Police Department, said the victim was shot at the intersection of 22nd and Main streets, which is adjacent to the high school campus. He called 911 himself, at 12:38 p.m.

The school went on lockdown, but the district reported there is no further threat.

North Little Rock police are examining video and interviewing “several persons of interest,” Helton said.

This is the second time this week a shooting has sent a local high school into lockdown. Central High in Little Rock was struck by at least two rounds Tuesday, after someone opened fire from a vehicle about a block away from campus. Nobody was hurt Tuesday, but classes went online Wednesday.