The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas has announced the opening of 7 miles of multi-use trails in Bluffton Preserve near Clinton. The preserve is a nearly 1,000-acre tract of field and forest through which nearly 4 miles of the Archey Fork of the Little Red River Run.

The Nature Conservancy will hosts a trail system open house 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. There’ll be refreshments, guided bike rides and hikes and Nature Conservancy staff, trail builders and volunteers on hand to answer questions.