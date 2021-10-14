The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences today celebrated the completion of a $50 million electrical power plant. The new generator plant will provide all of the back-up power for the UAMS campus. It’s a central component in a $150 million energy project expected to be completed in late 2022 and lead to an estimated $4.8 million in annual savings for the university.

A bond issue approved by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees paid for the improvements.

From a media release:

“Almost two years ago, many of us here were on this site to mark the start of construction,” [UAMS Chancellor Cam] Patterson said. “Today we celebrate its early completion. It is estimated that UAMS will see $4.8 million in savings annually from it. Finishing the power plant early means we can start saving earlier, which allows us to save even more. This project is proof of how seriously the university takes its responsibility to be good stewards of the public’s dollars.”

In addition to constructing the new power plant, the energy project includes the replacement of the Barton Building exterior and infrastructure as well as an upgrade to campus building control systems, interior and exterior lighting, electrical and mechanical systems. The new electrical generator plant will provide 100% back-up power for the UAMS campus, including the cooling system and research facilities. Currently, the UAMS West Central Energy Plant provides backup power for UAMS inpatient facilities.

The overall energy project is enabling UAMS to address $101 million in maintenance needs and energy efficiency measures. Once completed, UAMS’ energy efficiency ranking will be in the top 1% of all academic medical centers in the United States.

The project also included the rerouting and expansion of Pine Street and the ultimate partial closure of Cedar Street in spring 2022. Much of the new street work is done. The city of Little Rock contributed $4.6 million to the projected $10 million cost of relocation and other street improvements.

“The successful conclusion of this phase of the energy project is tangible evidence of what the city of Little Rock and UAMS has done, is doing and will continue to do together,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. “The challenges we both have faced during the pandemic only have strengthened our ties. We are glad today to join with you in celebrating our collaboration and what it has accomplished.”