A minor has been arrested for the shooting of a student near North Little Rock High Thursday. Brian Chilson

Raymond Hudson, 15, of North Little Rock, was arrested in the shooting of a North Little Rock High School student that happened Thursday, right across the street from campus.

The student who was shot was taken for treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Hudson is being charged as an adult, with aggravated robbery, battery and possession of a firearm by a minor. No word on where Hudson got the gun. A 15-year-old charged as an adult for crimes including possession of a firearm by a minor? Let that sink in.

It’s unclear where Hudson goes to school.

North Little Rock Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be made.

This is the second incident of a shooting sending local high school into lockdown this week. Little Rock Central High was struck by two bullets Tuesday after someone in a car opened fire about a block away. No one was struck at Little Rock Central.