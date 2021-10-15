Former President Bill Clinton is recovering in a California hospital after two days of treatment for a non-coronavirus-related infection. His spokesman Angela Urena said on Twitter, “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Clinton, 75, had a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and two stents inserted to open a blocked artery in 2010.

Urena followed up with this Tweet last night.

