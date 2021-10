An Illinois conservative megadonor has has given $1 million to a newly formed super PAC aligned with Jake Bequette, the former Arkansas Razorback and military veteran who is mounting a primary challenge against Sen. John Boozman.

The newly formed PAC, Arkansas Patriots Fund, so far has reported one donation: $1 million from Dick Uihlein, an Illinois shipping executive, who Politico reports has a history of donating to anti-establishment candidates and causes.