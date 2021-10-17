Gerry Shultze, a Little Rock attorney, will provide an update on what's happening with the lawsuit over the Ten Commandments monument today.

Gerry Shultze, a Little Rock attorney, will provide an update on what's happening with the lawsuit over the Ten Commandments monument today.

The Arkansas Society of Freethinkers provides an update today on the status of a lawsuit over the Ten Commandments monument at the state Capitol.

Opponents point out the display on public grounds unconstitutionally mixes church and state and endorses one religion over others.

Advertisement

Attorney Gerry Shulze will share the history of the lawsuit and look ahead to what might happen next.

Little Rock attorney (and ASF board member) Gerry Schulze represents the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers and a coalition of plaintiffs from different religious persuasions in the lawsuit to have the monument removed. The long and winding road from the passage of the law in 2015, travels through the destruction of one monument, the erection of a second (complete with automobile-blocking concrete), adventures with Satanists, and the obstinance of everyone’s “favorite” state senator. Come hear the tale, and learn what might happen next in the saga.

The virtual meeting starts at one, and you can attend via Zoom: https://www.meetup.com/ARfreethinkers/events/dbcdnsyccnbwb/