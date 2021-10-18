Bless their hearts, Arkansas’s most delusional lawmakers won’t get off the Trump train even though it’s derailed and moldering in a ditch.

One state senator and four state representatives signed on to a letter calling for election results from all 50 states to be audited, based on their fallacious assertions that Donald Trump was the rightful victor.

Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado and Reps. Mary Bentley (Perryville), Mark Lowery (Maumelle), Marcus Richmond (Harvey) and Brandt Smith (Jonesboro), all Republicans, are among the 146 lawmakers from 38 states who signed.

The letter, addressed “To the citizens of the United States of America,” claims the 2020 election was “corrupted,” and calls for voter rolls to be scrubbed.

Talking Points Memo reported on the letter, which was spearheaded by Republican Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers. Rogers has tried since November 2020 to discredit the vote count in her state, but an audit of the vote in Maricopa County turned up no evidence whatsoever of fraud. Now, Rogers and other Arizona Republicans are calling for an audit of their state’s next most populous county, Pima County.

While 138 kooks elected to state legislators seems like a lot, the number represents only a fraction of the roughly 7,400 state-level legislators in the country.