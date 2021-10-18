A group Rutledge belongs to was allegedly a conduit of donor money to fund the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The heiress to the Publix grocery chain fortune sent money to the Republican Attorneys General Association for the purpose of promoting the now infamous rally that turned into a bloody onslaught on our nation’s Capitol.

The Washington Post reports that Julie Jenkins Fancelli sent $150,000, intended at least in part to help spread the word about the Jan. 6, 2021, protest of President Biden‘s lawful election.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is a member of the Republican Attorneys General Association, and once served as its co-chair.

As the investigation into what happened that day continue, the House is delving deeper into the roles attorneys general might have played in fomenting the deadly riot.

The Washington Post reports:

Funding for the events in Washington that day is a focus of the House select committee investigating the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol that followed the rally. The panel is also interested in the role state officials, including attorneys general, played in encouraging people to go to Washington on Jan. 6 and in supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, according to people familiar with the committee’s work.

Rutledge was reportedly not in D.C. on Jan. 6, but she was vocal in her false claims that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Rutledge’s affection for Trump is longstanding and well known, although possibly not reciprocated.