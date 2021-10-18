Three are dead and an officer is hospitalized in Fort Smith.

A Fort Smith police officer whose throat was slashed while responding to a domestic disturbance call this weekend is still hospitalized and expected to survive, although his recovery is expected to take a while.

“I’m sure there will be a little bit of time before he can come back to duty,” said Eric Mitchell, public affairs officers for Fort Smith PD.

This report from USA Today describes a horrific scene.

Upon arrival, an officer found a man, Christofer Conner, hitting a 15-year-old boy in the face and head with a rock. As the officer tried to place Conner, 40, in restraints, the suspect pulled out a knife and sliced the officer’s throat and neck, Baker said. The officer then fired two shots, killing Conner, according to the Associated Press. The boy, identified as Conner’s son, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had been stabbed multiple times and sustained blunt force trauma. Inside the home, police saw evidence of a violent attack and located the body of 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore who had multiple stab wounds. A 5-year-old child, also found inside the house, was placed with relatives.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.