Governor Hutchinson returned to “Meet the Press” Sunday to talk about vaccine mandates. He repeated what’s been his public position: government mandates bad, employer mandates OK.

But he also tried to show some sympathy for workers quitting because of mandates:

“My heart goes out to these workers that, many of them say, ‘We’re not anti-vax, we’re anti-mandate,’ and they’re making a principled stand, and that sort of makes the point that the mandates aren’t being beneficial.”

Host Chuck Todd pointed out that as Aug. 1, 36% of Arkansans were fully vaccinated. After Tyson and Walmart announced mandates, vaccine acceptance went up 30%. Now 46.6% of the state is vaccinated.

Doesn’t that prove that mandates work?

Hutchinson agreed they did and pointed out that health care sector mandates had also pushed up the number. He repeated what he said during the recent legislative debate over the state preventing employers from mandating the vaccine: That Arkansas shouldn’t combat a federal mandate with a state mandate.

One nonsense reason Hutchinson gave for opposing federal mandates: What if one day the government prevents employers from being able to drug test their employees?