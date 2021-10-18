Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has shared with members of the city board of directors two proposals for redrawing the city’s seven wards as required by redistricting.

One draft plan leaves ward boundaries largely intact and was designed to make the least amount of changes while accounting for new population. See a large PDF of the proposal and an Excel spreadsheet with demographic info.

The other, which the mayor recommends, dramatically reshapes wards downtown, midtown and in the central part of the city. See a large PDF of the proposal and the accompanying Excel spreadsheet.

“Wards are compact and contiguous,” Scott said in his email, describing the reshaped map, “all neighborhoods and communities of interest are kept intact, I-630 is eliminated as a boundary and no longer divides our Wards, each ward closely resembles the makeup of the city, and each ward is closer to our target number of 28,950.”

The new map describes wards based on geography. Ward 3, represented by Kathy Webb, is labeled Midtown on the map. It now includes large chunks of Capitol View/Stifft Station, Hillcrest and the Heights and is overwhelmingly white. In the map with limited changes, the white population would be 76%. In the mayor’s proposed map, Ward 3 would lose most or all of the neighborhoods above and pick up areas south along University Avenue. It would shift to 48% white and 41% black.

Ward 1, newly represented by Virgil Miller and described as Downtown/East, would absorb all of Hillcrest west to Van Buren and all of Capitol View/Stifft Station.

Capi Peck’s Ward 4, described as North Central, would pick up the Heights and Riverdale from what’s now Ward 3 and give up some chunks of Midtown to Ward 3 and Ward 6.

West Central, or Ward 6, represented by Doris Wright, would include more neighborhoods north of I-630.

Ward 2 (represented by Ken Richardson and described as Southwest), Ward 5 (represented by Vice-Mayor Lance Hines and described as West) and Ward 7 (represented by BJ Wyrick and described as South) would see only small changes under the mayor’s plan. I suspect calling Richardson’s ward Southwest when it’s located to the east of Wyrick’s was a mistake.

The racial splits in Wards 1, 3 and 6 would be significantly reduced under the mayor’s proposal.

As Max Brantley has reported, some directors have been grumbling that the mayor and his staff, bypassing past procedure, have been at work designing a ward plan to meet their political objectives.

Will some see politics at work in the mayor’s recommended map? All signs point to yes!

Here’s the mayor’s note to the directors: