A spokesman for Sigma Chi in Arkansas said guns will never again be raffled off at fraternity events after this year’s dads’ weekend got really weird.

A social media post from the father of a Sigma Chi brother circulated Sunday and Monday showing two young men in what appeared to be a dorm room in the fraternity house. One of the boys is holding an AR-15 engraved with an Arkansas razorback and “Sigma Chi” Greek lettering.

“Only in Arkansas! They raffled off a AK 47,” the caption says. (In fact, the gun depicted appears to be an AR-15. The post has since been deleted.)

So what’s going on up there? Is it normal for fraternities to auction off long guns? Do fraternity members routinely keep them in their rooms?

Eric Herget, chapter advisor for Sigma Chi in Arkansas, said raffling the gun was a mistake that won’t be repeated.

“The optics are not good, I’ll admit that. It won’t happen again,” he said.

Herget said students couldn’t buy raffle tickets for a chance to win the gun, that the raffle was reserved for parents. A father of a current student won it, he said.

Afterward, two members of the fraternity brought the gun to the Sigma Chi house and posed for a picture in their room. But firearms are not allowed in the Sigma Chi house, Herget said.

“The picture is a bad decision,” he said. The gun was in the fraternity house only briefly, and it was unloaded.

AR-15s are off the menu for any Sigma Chi raffles in the future, he said.

“This is the first and only time, I assure you.”