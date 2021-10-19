Sinclair Broadcast Group, a large owner of local TV networks throughout the U.S., was the target of a ransomware attack over the weekend, the Washington Post reports:

The Hunt Valley, Md.-based company disclosed the breach in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing after the Record, an online publication owned by the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, reported that a number of its television stations had been affected.

…

Sinclair began investigating Saturday, the filing said, and by Sunday had discovered that several of its servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware. It also said hackers took unspecified data.

The cyberattack “has caused — and may continue to cause — disruption to parts of the Company’s business, including certain aspects of its provision of local advertisements,” the company said in the filing.