The West Memphis Police Department has been ordered to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request sent by Patrick Benca, an attorney representing Damien Echols.

Echols is seeking information about what happened to DNA evidence that could potentially exonerate the West Memphis 3, but “has either been destroyed, is missing, or both,” according to a press release issued by Echols’ team.

Advertisement

“We have been literally begging the state of Arkansas to allow us to do further DNA testing to clear our names for over a year,” Echols said in the press release. “We were lied to repeatedly, and now we learn that much of the evidence has been destroyed or lost.”

Echols was one of three teenagers convicted in 1994 of the murder of three boys in West Memphis. The three were released under an “Alford plea,” which allows defendants to assert their innocence, while conceding that the state has enough evidence to convict them.

Advertisement

“Echols…served 18 years on death row in Arkansas, for a crime neither he nor his co-defendants, Jason Baldwin or Jesse Misskelley, committed,” the press release stated — evidence preserved by the West Memphis Police Department that could prove their innocence “has been lost, destroyed or both.”

From the press release:

Advertisement

The West Memphis Police Department has been served with a summons by The Circuit Court of Crittenden County and the State of Arkansas ordering that the WMPD respond to FOIA request demanding answers to “what happened to the evidence in the West Memphis 3 case?” THE WMPD has 30 days to respond to a lawsuit filed by Damien Echols’ attorney, Patrick Benca.

Here’s the FOIA request, submitted in July.

More background from the press release: