Nurse Allison Baker gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a student at Pulaski Heights Middle School. Vaccines will soon be available to younger children.

Nurse Allison Baker gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a student at Pulaski Heights Middle School. Vaccines will soon be available to younger children.

While the exact date young children in the U.S. will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine is still not set, the Arkansas Department of Health is already putting resources in place.

Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for ADH, said the department is working with pediatricians, clinics and pharmacists to be ready when they get the all-clear to begin putting shots in little arms.

Advertisement

The Pfizer-BioNTech version of the vaccine for children ages 5-11 is awaiting authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccine being considered is the same formula used for adults, but in a smaller dose.

Federal health officials said the FDA and CDC could give a green light within weeks.

Advertisement

Initially, shots for children 5-11 will be available only from Vaccines for Children providers. Vaccines for Children is a federal program that provides no-cost vaccines to low-income families.

“Later, pharmacies and non-VFC clinics that wish to vaccinate children will be added. If special events or schools request a clinic, we will try to accommodate the request,” McNeill said.