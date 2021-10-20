Now in his 50s, William (Eric) Stevens was abused by a Scout leader in Hot Springs. A $1.8 billion proposed settlement is now being considered.

A $1.8 billion settlement being offered to the roughly 82,000 former Boy Scouts with pending claims of sex abuse is not sufficient, an Arkansas attorney and some of his clients say.

The offer on the table does too little to compensate for his clients’ suffering, and he hopes they vote against it, said Josh Gillispie, a North Little Rock attorney who represents a number of victims in Arkansas.

Gillispie and Arkansas Boy Scouts abuse survivor William Stevens are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to address what the settlement would mean for local survivors. Now in his 50s, Stevens is among the victims of the notorious and now-deceased Hot Springs scoutmaster Sam Otts.

Claimants have until Dec. 14 to vote on the $1.8 billion settlement offer, which would dole out money based on what form of assault occurred and in which state the claim is filed. The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan for Boy Scouts of America, which is facing a mountain of pending claims that could ostensibly wipe them out completely. Under the plan on the table, proposed payments are lower in states where the statute of limitations has run out, and higher in states where legal claims are still in play.

In Arkansas, a new law passed in 2021 gives victims of sex abuse until age 55 to file civil suits. It also creates a two-year window during which anyone of any age can sue, giving even victims over age 55 a chance to pursue justice.

But the settlements being offered in many instances represent only pennies on the dollar of claim amounts, Gillispie said in a release. “For instance, the average payout to an Arkansas victim who was forced to perform oral sex would be $43,328.00. The average payout to an Arkansas victim sexually molested under his clothes would be $14,443.00.”

According to a chart outlining payouts under the proposed $1.8 billion settlement, claimants in states where the statute of limitations is expired would get far less. A victim who was forced to perform oral sex could get as little as $2,383, and a victim molested under his clothes could get $794.

We’ve reached out to Boy Scouts of America about how the settlement would affect current scouts in Arkansas and will update when we hear back.