Little Rock’s Central and Moon Distributors, the largest Arkansas-owned wholesalers of wines, beers and spirits in the state, recently suffered a cyber attack that has affected the supply of alcoholic beverages in Central Arkansas.

A phone call to Central CEO Stan Hastings Tuesday affirmed that there had been a “compromise” to the company’s computers. Hastings added that broader supply chain issues had created distribution issues, too.

A Central Arkansas liquor store owner who wished to remain anonymous due to his good relationship with the distribution company said he would normally be getting a truck delivery from Central or Moon on Oct. 20, but he didn’t expect one.

He said he was able to get products from Little Rock’s Rocktown Distillery because it’s a local business. For now, he said, customers will likely be able to find the spirit they’re looking for, but may not be able to get all the brands they’re used to getting. He also added that the liquor business has been dealing with supply chain issues due to the pandemic, and that he’s almost numb to it at this point. “It’s not awful, but it’s getting there,” he said of the current situation.

Earlier this month, NBC News recently reported on similar incidents affecting the food supply chain, saying that at least three U.S. grain distributors’ systems have been infected with ransomware in recent weeks. The FBI took to Twitter this week to issue an advisory to organizations managing critical infrastructure assets.

The #FBI, @CISAgov and @NSACyber have released a cybersecurity advisory on BlackMatter ransomware. We urge all organizations, especially those managing critical infrastructure assets, to view this advisory and implement its recommendations. https://t.co/DIkyg9E9JM pic.twitter.com/njusXca2Ct — FBI (@FBI) October 18, 2021

A local bar manager we spoke with said that due to the disruption at Central and Moon, his bar had to switch beers for one-third of its taps and that some of its top shelf products like Maker’s Mark, Hornitos and Bulleit were out or in low supply.

A West Little Rock liquor store owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said there were products his store carries that were only available through Central or Moon.

“We can’t buy it from anyone else, therefore when we run out of a product, until they get this issue resolved, we’re just out of the product,” he said.

He said that the problems they’re facing with this current situation are amplified by the other sections of the industry affected right now due to the pandemic.

“The top two we’re dealing with is transportation of product from supply sources, whether it be a port of a distillery or winery coming to the state to our distributor and then being further delivered to our store.” There’s also a glass shortage, he said.

He declined to name any specific products the store is unable to receive at this time, but that they are some of the largest movers in the Central and Moon portfolio.

“I have a great deal of respect for what they do at Central and Moon. We’ve been doing business together for 30 years, and it’s a very unfortunate thing that’s happened and our heart goes out to them,” he said.