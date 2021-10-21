At-Large Little Rock City Director Joan Adcock was attacked Wednesday outside of the Wright Avenue Alert Center, KARK reports. A woman approached Adcock to grab a food container from her hand, began speaking incoherently and then tried to grab Adcock’s hair, saying, “Give me that wig. I want it.”

Little Rock Police officers found the woman several blocks away, talking incoherently. She was arrested on public intoxication. Adcock declined to press charges.

Adcock, 81, is the longest serving city board member.

The assault happened several hours after Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey held a press conference to discuss violent crime. Adcock has been critical of both over police matters and rising crime.