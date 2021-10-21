A radio program about “the phantom in your own backyard” debuts Friday on KUAR’s Arts and Letters Radio, based on professor Mark Spitzer’s environmental nonfiction book “Beautifully Grotesque Fish of the American West.”

The 7 p.m. broadcast “spotlights a slimy, squiggly, mystery fish that exists in our midst, though they’re rarely seen or ever caught,” the press release teases. The 52-minute show “highlights Spitzer’s experience stalking and sampling eels in Central Arkansas. With assistance from biologist Casey Cox and fishing buddy Scotty “Goggle Eye” Lewis, who are interviewed and appear in the episode, Spitzer studies the fascinating folklore, history and science of Anguilla rostrata. He also makes a pet of one, which does not work out well.”

The show is produced by Arts & Letters Radio, an educational program promoting the humanities and literary arts in Arkansas and beyond. Listeners will gain a new understanding about conservation efforts and the eel species’ struggle to survive, host J. Bradley Minnick said.

“Whether you love or hate the idea of eels, this episode has amazing music by Amyjo Savannah and Emmy-award composer Silas Hite. This music brings us into the world of ‘Fire hydrant,’ an eel that Mark captured and studied, and ‘Malvern,’ an eel that didn’t fare so well. In sympathizing with its plight, we actually learn more about ourselves,” Minnick said.

If you miss out Friday, there will be more chances to listen. From the release:

