The seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests has decreased down to 7.1% as of today. This continues a trend that started in August when it peaked at around 16%. This shows our progress towards fighting the spread of the virus as more Arkansans get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/n5mZ5UvF8d

— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 21, 2021