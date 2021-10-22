Little Rock FBI agents hosted state and local law enforcement leaders yesterday from across the state to discuss violent crime and violence against officers, KFSM reports:

“In the incidence of homicides, in our major metropolitan areas, in some instances, it’s higher than the city of Chicago, the number of homicides in the state is certainly disturbing,” said Special Agent James Dawson.

The meeting included members of the FBI and DEA; the Arkansas State Police; and leaders from seven city police departments. It comes in the wake of a horrific scene last Sunday, when a Fort Smith police officer had his throat slashed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. He was hospitalized and is now home recovering.

The D-G’s report includes a roundup of the data presented at the meeting, which Dawson said showed that Arkansas has seen a “disproportionately high” rate of violent crime against police: