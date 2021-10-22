Congress critters, they’re just like us!

Lawmakers faced off Monday night in the Anheuser-Busch 4th Annual Brew Across America competition. Five congressional duos teamed up with breweries in their home states this summer to create their own signature beer.

NPR is on the beer beat in Congress, and somehow missed the “ale” pun in their lede:

So much ails Congress these days – disagreements over President Biden’s domestic agenda and the January 6 insurrection. Well, NPR’s Barbara Sprunt found some unexpected bipartisan cooperation brewing on Capitol Hill over beer.

Among the competitors: U.S. Rep Steve Womack of Arkansas. His team made a lager called the Yeas and Nays. The rice came from Arkansas and the hops came from Michigan, the home state of Womack’s partner, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat (a new rule this year requires bipartisan pairs for the competition).

From NPR:

Womack says the event is a reminder that people with different political views can work together to create something satisfying. STEVE WOMACK: We’re going to have spirited debates about issues. The people he represents have demands of him. The people that I represent have demands of me, and they’re not all the same. But at the end of the day, I love him like a brother. And his hops, our rice couldn’t have been any better.

And here’s Republican U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida, who teamed with California Democrat Sara Jacobs:

Being a brewmaster was not on my list of things to accomplish in this lifetime, but I got to tell you, it’s been a pretty cool experience…. I am the queen of smack talk on Capitol Hill.

For some reason, the Womack-Kildee duo brewed their Yeas and Nays at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery; other teams utilized a brewery in one of the home states.

The beers were judged on appearance, aroma, taste, balance and drinkability. The panel of judges included the Beer Institute CEO and ten journalists — from POLITICO, NY Post, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Axios, NPR, the Hill, and CNN.

And the winner is…

LA Vida Lager, brewed by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) and the Anheuser-Busch Los Angeles Brewery.

But the People’s Choice Award, winning with a 41 percent plurality:

The Yeas and Nays, from Womack and Kildee!

NPR’s got the reactions:

KILDEE: It was a sporting contest. We’re happy to have the people’s vote. … WOMACK: And it just reinforces what a lot of my side has said all along. The media who judged it, that’s fake news.