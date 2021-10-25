Arkansas’s Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says mandates are deepening resistance to Covid-19 vaccination in his state. A mandate for state employees “would probably increase vaccination rates, but it would also increase the resistance of some,” he says. pic.twitter.com/0dRsrhEZph — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 24, 2021

Governor Hutchinson, a fixture on Sunday news shows, continues to offer a tortured rationale for Arkansas’s low vaccine acceptance: It’s because of the controversy surrounding President Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal workers and planned mandate or testing requirement for large businesses, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper yesterday. Sure, mandates would increase vaccination rates (i.e. save lives), Hutchinson acknowledged, but they would also “increase resistance.”

Tell that to executives at Walmart and Tyson, Arkansas-based business powerhouses that required vaccines among their employees long before Biden announced plans for vaccine mandates for government contractors, Medicare and Medicaid facilities and employers with more than 100 workers. Instead of crumbling under an anti-vax backlash and going belly up, Walmart and Tyson are managing to successfully safeguard workers’ lives, community health and their bottom lines, all at the same time.

Facts are boring, though. The performative martyrdom of vaccine conspiracy theorists railing against government overreach that could save their and their families’ lives continues to grab too much of Hutchinson’s attention. Keeping anti-vaccine extremists happy, even as he pushes the vaccines that will keep the economy from flatlining, would challenge most politicians. Not our governor, though. This is a contortionist routine in which Hutchinson is lithe and well practiced.

Hutchinson goes on the Sunday shows every week because he’s trying to raise his profile ahead of a likely presidential run or a bid for some other high profile job.

So we don’t expect him to acknowledge what’s blindingly obvious: that conservative media and prominent Republicans everywhere, and especially in Arkansas, have aggressively advanced misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson often gets branded as a pragmatic leader, and he seems to think that’s a viable lane for future political success in the Republican Party despite recent evidence to the contrary. But it’s hardly sensible to pretend as though conservative politics isn’t the driving force behind vaccine resistance.