Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has finally offered a public statement on embattled Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, who has been the subject of a Human Resources Department investigation into his handling of disciplinary matters. Humphrey won’t be suspended, Scott says.
The city’s HR department contracted Arkansas Tech Professor Loretta Cochran to handle the investigation. Cochran delivered a scathing assessment of Humphrey, particularly over the firing of a white police officer. In an August email to the Little Rock HR department, released as part of Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and obtained by KARK, Cochran said the firing of Mattox was “a clear indication of racial discrimination, hostile working conditions, and retaliation” by Humphrey, Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins and Lt. Brittney Gunn. Cochran said she worried the administrative drama would spill out onto the streets. “I only pray that no lives are lost due to this ongoing but preventative crisis,” she wrote.
City officials have declined to release any related information or make any statements on the issue until now.
Meanwhile, Cochran’s credibility has been questioned. Retired Judge Marion Humphrey, a supporter of the chief but of no relation, has suggested racial prejudice is what’s animating the attacks on the chief. In a letter to the mayor and city board, he alleged that Cochran donated to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Mattox and that she wasn’t sufficiently sensitive to “issues of diversity and cultural competence.”
Scott apparently agreed. From his statement:
“Upon careful review of the report and upon the advice of the City Attorney, no disciplinary action will be taken. It is imperative that we avoid any appearance of impropriety or bias in employee investigations, and the investigator’s affiliations and donation to a complainant’s GoFundMe raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of her investigation. Further, the report offered many conclusory statements without actual findings of fact, while misstating or misinterpreting the relevant legal standards, and the evidence provided does not support the complaints filed.”
Meanwhile, Scott promises a full airing of a long-in-the-works audit of the LRPD and a task force, made up of members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officers Association, to figure out how to take action on the audit.
All this is bound to inspire some heated conversation at tomorrow’s board of directors meeting. Max Brantley has previously reported that as many as seven of the nine board members supported suspending Humphrey. The board doesn’t have any authority over the chief; that’s solely up to the mayor. But it’s fair to expect board members to make their opinions known tomorrow.
Another wrinkle that’s likely to come up: What was City Manager Bruce Moore’s recommendation regarding Cochran’s report?
Here’s the mayor’s statement in full:
LITTLE ROCK— Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released the following statement on the investigation by the Human Resources Department into the Little Rock Police Department Chief of Police and announces findings by CNA, which conducted an independent audit of the LRPD.
“There has been a fever pitch of questions surrounding the internal Human Resources investigation into complaints made against the Chief of the Little Rock Police Department. I received the summary report of the investigation on Sept. 24 from City Manager Bruce Moore, whose thoughtful and deliberate review came after a several months-long investigation by Dr. Loretta Cochran. While it is neither customary nor advised to comment on an employee’s personnel record, we will make an exception to conclude this investigation and move forward with the necessary steps to ultimately improve public safety for Little Rock residents.
“Upon careful review of the report and upon the advice of the City Attorney, no disciplinary action will be taken. It is imperative that we avoid any appearance of impropriety or bias in employee investigations, and the investigator’s affiliations and donation to a complainant’s GoFundMe raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of her investigation. Further, the report offered many conclusory statements without actual findings of fact, while misstating or misinterpreting the relevant legal standards, and the evidence provided does not support the complaints filed.
“The Office of Executive Administration, however, recognizes the critical need to make procedural changes within the LRPD that have come to our attention through this investigation and the independent audit to avoid future issues within the department. In May 2020, the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and LRPD leadership called for an investigation into practices at the department. We responded by announcing a local independent review committee (IRC) to offer their expertise and through a competitive bid, selected CNA’s Center for Justice Research and Innovation, a research and analysis nonprofit, to conduct an independent audit of the LRPD. The comprehensive review covered the following:
- Personnel Policies and Procedures
- Training and Professional Standards
- Accountability System data
- Performance Evaluations
- Promotional process
- De-escalation
- Cultural competency
- Harassment
- Nepotism
- Handling of Private and Confidential Information
- Early Intervention System
- Body-worn cameras
- Vehicle pursuits
- Asset forfeiture
- Take-home vehicles
“Findings from this report include: significant discretion to the Chief of Police regarding accountability; disparate outcomes for non-white female personnel; and deficiencies with LRPD’s nepotism and harassment policies, among dozens more.
“Before this review was announced and conducted each member of the Little Rock Board of Directors was informed about the impending review, and the many agreed that a review was needed. Accordingly, CNA will present its final report to the Board at its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m., and the report will be available to the public at LittleRock.gov/LRPDreview at the time of the meeting. Additionally, the IRC will host a public meeting at a later date for CNA to answer questions from residents.
“I have asked Chief Humphrey to appoint a task force, made up of members of the Little Rock FOP and the Black Police Officers Association, to develop and present an implementation plan to address CNA’s findings. This plan will be presented to the command staff who will ensure it is put into action,” Mayor Scott said.
“No employee of the City of Little Rock is above reproach and corrective action. Furthermore, it will continue to be the City’s intent to remain a fair, equitable place to work. Every City employee should feel valued and safe in their workplace so they can thrive. This must be of utmost importance within the department that is sworn to protect and serve this community.
“Public safety remains the top priority of this administration. We are intently focused on doing all within our power to reduce violent crime, and it is my hope that by putting this behind us, we can limit distractions and focus on the collective work to move our city forward together.”