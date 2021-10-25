Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has finally offered a public statement on embattled Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, who has been the subject of a Human Resources Department investigation into his handling of disciplinary matters. Humphrey won’t be suspended, Scott says.

The city’s HR department contracted Arkansas Tech Professor Loretta Cochran to handle the investigation. Cochran delivered a scathing assessment of Humphrey, particularly over the firing of a white police officer. In an August email to the Little Rock HR department, released as part of Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and obtained by KARK, Cochran said the firing of Mattox was “a clear indication of racial discrimination, hostile working conditions, and retaliation” by Humphrey, Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins and Lt. Brittney Gunn. Cochran said she worried the administrative drama would spill out onto the streets. “I only pray that no lives are lost due to this ongoing but preventative crisis,” she wrote.

City officials have declined to release any related information or make any statements on the issue until now.

Meanwhile, Cochran’s credibility has been questioned. Retired Judge Marion Humphrey, a supporter of the chief but of no relation, has suggested racial prejudice is what’s animating the attacks on the chief. In a letter to the mayor and city board, he alleged that Cochran donated to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Mattox and that she wasn’t sufficiently sensitive to “issues of diversity and cultural competence.”

Scott apparently agreed. From his statement:

“Upon careful review of the report and upon the advice of the City Attorney, no disciplinary action will be taken. It is imperative that we avoid any appearance of impropriety or bias in employee investigations, and the investigator’s affiliations and donation to a complainant’s GoFundMe raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of her investigation. Further, the report offered many conclusory statements without actual findings of fact, while misstating or misinterpreting the relevant legal standards, and the evidence provided does not support the complaints filed.”

Meanwhile, Scott promises a full airing of a long-in-the-works audit of the LRPD and a task force, made up of members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officers Association, to figure out how to take action on the audit.

All this is bound to inspire some heated conversation at tomorrow’s board of directors meeting. Max Brantley has previously reported that as many as seven of the nine board members supported suspending Humphrey. The board doesn’t have any authority over the chief; that’s solely up to the mayor. But it’s fair to expect board members to make their opinions known tomorrow.

Another wrinkle that’s likely to come up: What was City Manager Bruce Moore’s recommendation regarding Cochran’s report?

Here’s the mayor’s statement in full: