Early voting starts today for a millage extension that would maintain current tax rates but extend them for 19 years to general $300 million for Little Rock School District construction and improvements.

And unlike the last time this issue was on the ballot, this time Arkansas Community Organizations is asking you to vote yes.

“In 2017 our organization opposed and helped defeat a LRSD school millage proposal. Now that the district has been returned to local control and has an elected school board, we support the millage proposal because the funds will be used for repairs and projects that are badly needed AND we have an elected school board that can oversee the use of the funds,” said Donna Massey, president of Arkansas Community Organizations.

The last day to vote on the millage extension is Tuesday, Nov. 2. That’s also the first day of early voting on a proposed millage increase to fund the Central Arkansas Library System. The last day to vote in the library election is Nov. 9.

Arkansas Community Organizations supports the half-mill library millage increase.

“Our public library system plays an important role in many neighborhoods in Little Rock. They are places where children and adults can come to learn, get access to the internet and a computer, receive information about services and much more. Library branches also provide space for community meetings. We urge everyone to get out and support the Central Arkansas Library System on November 9, ” Massey said.