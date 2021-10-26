The Clinton Presidential Center will reopen to the public Monday, Nov. 1.
The center closed its exhibits and museum in March 2020 and reopened them for about a month in July when coronavirus numbers declined, but shut again in August when they climbed back up.
The Clinton Center’s hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. From a press release:
All visitors aged 12 and over entering the facility must be fully vaccinated as defined by the CDC and must show proof of vaccination. Those who are unable to produce proof of full vaccination (physical card, copy, or photograph) will not be permitted to enter the facility.
All visitors over the age of two must wear masks while indoors. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and must not contain a ventilation valve or vent. In addition, all visitors under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.