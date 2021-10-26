The Clinton Presidential Center will reopen to the public Monday, Nov. 1.

The center closed its exhibits and museum in March 2020 and reopened them for about a month in July when coronavirus numbers declined, but shut again in August when they climbed back up.

The Clinton Center’s hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. From a press release:

