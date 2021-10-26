NEW AT THE PORT: Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announces Trex, maker of composite building materials, will open a facility at the Little Rock Port.

A passel of politians and businessmen convened on a platform of composite decking boards at Little Rock’s port Tuesday to announce that Trex will be setting up shop here in 2022.

The Virginia-based company that turns wood and recycled plastics into durable and low-maintenance building materials will invest an estimated $400 million in its new Little Rock location over the next five years. Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks said he estimates his company will hire about 500 people.

“This is a $400 million day for Arkansas,” Governor Hutchinson said.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said attracting companies like Trex helps Little Rock capitalize on the green economy.

Trex is “a sustainable company, a green company, a billion dollar company that decided to come to this state’s capitol city,” Scott said.

Trex will build on roughly 300 acres of port property. Details on the land deal weren’t immediately available. But the deal requires approval from the Little Rock City Board, which meets today at 4 p.m.