Children ages 5-11 may soon be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine following a recommendation from a key advisory panel today.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0 with one abstention in favor of emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children. The panel’s recommendation’s aren’t binding, but the FDA typically follows them within days. A CDC expert panel is scheduled to weigh in next week.

All this means that, parents like me with kids in this age group, who have been agonizing over how to keep their children safe for the last year and a half, may finally be able to get them shots as early as next week, the New York Times reports.