Little Rock School District students who get their COVID-19 shots can claim their $50 Visa gift cards, just by uploading proof of vaccination.

All students (or their parents) have to do is answer a few questions and upload an image of their vaccination card to this google form. A school nurse will deliver a gift card to the student at school, LRSD Director of Health Services Jacque McEuen said.

At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is not among the shots required to attend public schools in Arkansas. Participating in the gift card giveaway is completely voluntary, McEuen said.

By offering a reward, though, school leaders said they hope to entice more students to get their shots. Vaccines not only keep students healthy, but they also keep them from having to miss out on school days. That’s because under current guidelines, vaccinated students don’t risk having to endure long quarantine periods if they’re exposed to COVID-19 like unvaccinated students do.

While only students 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine now, younger LRSD students can upload proof of vaccination and get their own Visa gift cards once COVID-19 vaccines win approval for their age group.

“The Ready for Learning committee wanted to make a hard push to get all of our students vaccinated in an attempt to keep kids in school and protect them, our teachers and staff, and their families as well,” LRSD Deputy Superintendent Keith McGee said. School districts across the state convened Ready to Learn committees at the beginning of the pandemic to come up with ways to help students weather COVID-19 with as few learning disruptions as possible. The LRSD committee includes teachers, school administrators, doctors, nurses and parents.

Money for the cards is coming from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a $13.2 billion chunk of the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act earmarked to help schools address the impact of COVID-19.

Offering incentives for vaccination is an allowable expense for the funds, and one that will hopefully boost vaccination rates, McGee said.

The district set aside $300,000 for the gift cards, enough for 6,000 students. The district serves about 21,000 students.

“We’ve budgeted at the low end, and we’re hoping we go over,” McGee said.