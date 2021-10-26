A nonprofit hired by the city of Little Rock in the wake of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and controversy surrounding the Little Rock Police Department delivered an overview of its audit of the LRPD at Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Director’s agenda.
CNA’s Center for Justice Research and Innovation offered an overview of its 104-page report to board members. The findings covered the years 2014-2019 and focused on LRPD personnel policies and procedures, training and professional standards, accountability system data, performance evaluations, the promotional process, de-escalation, cultural competency, harassment, nepotism, handling of confidential information, the early intervention system, body-worn cameras, vehicle pursuits, asset forfeiture and take-home vehicles.
CNA reviewed data, conducted focus groups with LRPD officers, talked with city officials and members of an LRPD review committee formed in 2020 to compile the audit.
Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s conduct has been closely scrutinized for several years. CNA’s Tom Christoff told the board that the chief of police has too much discretion on internal investigations, citizen complaints and disciplinary actions. Also, what triggers internal investigations is often arbitrary, he said. CNA recommended that LRPD policy should limit the chief’s role to final decisions.
Ben Carleton, also with CNA, told the board that the department doesn’t have a consistent employee evaluation procedure, and it has very little or no impact on officers’ advancement and isn’t taken seriously. Police officers in focus groups told CNA that supervisors select 10 categories from a list of about 25. One officer told CNA “Nobody’s 10 categories are exactly the same,” Carleton said.
When pressed by At-Large Director Dean Kumpuris after the presentation to point to obvious weakness within the department, Christoff highlighted the lack of consistent performance evaluations. Kumpuris pressed Carleton for an overall sense of the department. Carleton said it was sufficient. So it’s not “F” quality? Kumpuris asked. Carleton said no.
After the presentation, Scott said that many of the policies noted by CNA had been in place for decades and only since 2019, under Humphrey, had the department introduced policies regarding nepotism and cultural competency and begun using body-worn cameras. He said Humphrey would create a task force made up of members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officers Association to figure out how to implement the recommendations.
Expected fireworks over Scott’s announcement that he wouldn’t suspend Humphrey over his handling of disciplinary matters didn’t materialize, but Kumpuris said he would propose a resolution to be added to next week’s meeting to discuss a controversial settlement with the family of Bradley Blackshire that dominated the board’s meeting last week.
Here are all the key findings from the CNA report:
*The accountability system provides significant discretion to the Chief of Police, which allows for potentially inappropriate intervention.
*General orders related to the accountability system do not provide adequate definitions of key terms and concepts.
*Allegations, findings, and discipline are perceived by LRPD members to be inconsistently applied.
*Supervisors have not been adequately trained in conducting Divisional Investigations despite the potential for such investigations to lead to termination.
*The LRPD accountability data system is not comprehensively used nor are data points reliably captured, particularly data related to complainant demographics.
*Accountability system data indicate an increase in complaints filed against patrol members within the past three years.
*Accountability system data indicate a consistent trend of disparate outcomes for non-White female personnel.
*Performance evaluations appear to have little significance for an employee’s professional development, and the current performance evaluation process does not encourage growth, learning, or improving skill sets.
*The performance evaluation process is subjective.
*Performance evaluation metrics are inconsistent across supervisors, and supervisors are able to choose the metrics they will evaluate an officer on.
*Many elements of LRPD’s promotional process follow positive practices.
*Some aspects of LRPD’s promotional process increase the likelihood of subjectivity or may lead to disparate outcomes.
*LRPD’s promotional process does not contain sufficient ineligibility factors.
*LRPD’s attention to and emphasis on de-escalation during in-service and academy training courses increased between 2016 and 2020.
*LRPD general orders sufficiently define de-escalation but provide an “escape clause” from being held accountable.
*LRPD’s focus on de-escalation techniques is tied specifically to the use of force context.
*Training on cultural competency and bias-based policing is found throughout several inservice and academy trainings.
*LRPD does not appear to provide a dedicated block of in-service training on cultural competency and awareness.
*Reception to courses on cultural competency and bias-based policing has been mixed across officers.
*The City of Little Rock’s policy on nepotism is incomplete and does not sufficiently address all potential instances of conflict.
*While the LRPD’s policy on nepotism remediates some of the deficiencies with the City’s policy, some of the same deficiencies are found.
*LRPD does not have a stand-alone policy related to nepotism.
*LRPD’s policy on harassment is incomplete.
*LRPD’s policy on harassment does not provide sufficient definitions of key terms.
*LRPD does not have sufficient policies related to harassment of community members.
*LRPD does not have a stand-alone policy regarding confidentiality of information.
*LRPD policy does not sufficiently identify preventive measures regarding information security.
*The Early Intervention System (EIS) is inappropriately tied to accountability.
*The EIS thresholds are not sufficient to identify officers at risk of an adverse event. *Several policies require additional clarification and definition of key terms and concepts.
*Audits of body-worn cameras (BWCs) lack the necessary methodological guidelines.
*Policy related to vehicle pursuits should include additional guidance on information-sharing between officers and supervisors, including when deciding to initiate a pursuit. *The LRPD Divisional Operating Procedures (DOP) for State Seizure of Arrests does not provide guidance for officers when deciding whether or not to initiate the asset forfeiture process.
*Policy related to take-home vehicles is overall comprehensive, though could benefit from additional clarification and guidance in some parts.
*Expanding the assignment of take-home vehicles to incentivize residing in Little Rock appears reasonable.