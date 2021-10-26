A nonprofit hired by the city of Little Rock in the wake of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and controversy surrounding the Little Rock Police Department delivered an overview of its audit of the LRPD at Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Director’s agenda.

CNA’s Center for Justice Research and Innovation offered an overview of its 104-page report to board members. The findings covered the years 2014-2019 and focused on LRPD personnel policies and procedures, training and professional standards, accountability system data, performance evaluations, the promotional process, de-escalation, cultural competency, harassment, nepotism, handling of confidential information, the early intervention system, body-worn cameras, vehicle pursuits, asset forfeiture and take-home vehicles.

CNA reviewed data, conducted focus groups with LRPD officers, talked with city officials and members of an LRPD review committee formed in 2020 to compile the audit.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey’s conduct has been closely scrutinized for several years. CNA’s Tom Christoff told the board that the chief of police has too much discretion on internal investigations, citizen complaints and disciplinary actions. Also, what triggers internal investigations is often arbitrary, he said. CNA recommended that LRPD policy should limit the chief’s role to final decisions.

Ben Carleton, also with CNA, told the board that the department doesn’t have a consistent employee evaluation procedure, and it has very little or no impact on officers’ advancement and isn’t taken seriously. Police officers in focus groups told CNA that supervisors select 10 categories from a list of about 25. One officer told CNA “Nobody’s 10 categories are exactly the same,” Carleton said.

When pressed by At-Large Director Dean Kumpuris after the presentation to point to obvious weakness within the department, Christoff highlighted the lack of consistent performance evaluations. Kumpuris pressed Carleton for an overall sense of the department. Carleton said it was sufficient. So it’s not “F” quality? Kumpuris asked. Carleton said no.

After the presentation, Scott said that many of the policies noted by CNA had been in place for decades and only since 2019, under Humphrey, had the department introduced policies regarding nepotism and cultural competency and begun using body-worn cameras. He said Humphrey would create a task force made up of members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officers Association to figure out how to implement the recommendations.

Expected fireworks over Scott’s announcement that he wouldn’t suspend Humphrey over his handling of disciplinary matters didn’t materialize, but Kumpuris said he would propose a resolution to be added to next week’s meeting to discuss a controversial settlement with the family of Bradley Blackshire that dominated the board’s meeting last week.