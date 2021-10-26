At-Large Director Antwan Phillips said at Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting that he plans to introduce ordinances that would change the city’s form of government, allowing the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney and doing away with at-large directors in favor of regional directors. Phillips’ plan seems to largely mirror the recommendations from a governance study group delivered to the mayor and the board two years ago.

This move comes a week after Phillips castigated his fellow board members for approving an ordinance that puts the redistricting of city wards solely under the authority of the city manager. Phillips suggested the move was racially motivated and eroded Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s authority. The vote happened days after Scott released a proposed map that would dramatically reshape ward boundaries.

Phillips said he spoke from his heart last week, but was speaking from his head Tuesday.

“I won’t be here if this motion passes,” Phillips acknowledged. “I think a better Little Rock can happen without at-large directors, including me. You can call it a suicide mission.”

Phillips made a motion for the ordinances to be added to the board’s Nov. 2 meeting and got a second from Director Ken Richardson. But in a point of order, Vice-Mayor Lance Hines noted that a vote to add the ordinances to next week’s agenda would have to happen next Tuesday. That would require yes votes from eight directors. If his motion fails next week (and it almost certainly will), then Phillips could direct City Manager Bruce Moore to add it to the agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting.

In explaining his ordinance, Phillips delivered a long presentation that delved into the history of Little Rock’s city manager system, which dates back to 1956 and unsurprisingly had to do with race. Phillips appeared to draw heavily from University of Arkansas Professor Michael Pierce’s research into the topic, which the Arkansas Times published in part. Phillips noted that city officials have been discussing changing the form of government since the 1990s.

He paraphrased Martin Luther King Jr., saying ” ‘wait’ almost always means ‘never’ ” and “things don’t just get better with time.” The timing is especially appropriate now, Phillips said, because the Census requires the city to adjust ward boundaries. It’s a good time to conceive of regional wards, he said.