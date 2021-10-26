The Innovation Hub in North Little Rock is getting a new roommate. Winrock International will operate out of the North Little Rock facility.

The work-from-home revolution wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic inspired Winrock International to shed its Little Rock headquarters and relocate.

The international economic development organization will now operate out of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock’s Argenta Arts District. The Innovation Hub, which is a project of Winrock’s since 2016, will undergo some renovations to make room.

A press release from Winrock explains the move:

Like many organizations in the U.S. and around the world, Winrock adapted to extended remote work beginning in early 2020. Winrock reassessed its real-estate needs after staff surveys found that only 20% of employees want an office space. Winrock’s new remote work policy allows employees flexibility to work from an office or work remotely, either part- or full-time.

Winrock also has staff in Washington, D.C., but President and CEO Rodney Ferguson said there are no plans to ditch Arkansas.

“Winrock’s commitment to Arkansas will never change. We were founded in Arkansas and our headquarters remains here,” he said.