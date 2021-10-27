Mark Lowery, a Maumelle Republican state representative who aims to take his voter suppression campaign from the House to the secretary of state’s office, has developed quite the bad habit of not filing campaign finance paperwork on time.

Lowery took to Facebook Wednesday to complain about being left off a printed candidates list put out by Arkansas Money & Politics (Lowery is included on the online version).

Advertisement

But it could be that Lowery’s tardiness at making an Oct. 15 deadline for his contributions report was the root of the omission. Lowery didn’t get his report filed until October 18. All other candidates (incumbent John Thurston (R), former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams (R) and former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price (D)) all made the deadline.

Advertisement

An architect of an onslaught of voter suppression legislation at the Arkansas Capitol this year, Lowery himself has a long history of failing to follow election rules about candidate financial disclosures.

The candidates’ reports for the 2022 Arkansas secretary of state race indicate that Democrat Price raised the most money in the secretary of state race so far, bringing in $61,869. Thurston trails right behind him with $61,045.