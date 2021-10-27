Little Rock police and the DEA collected meth, fentanyl, guns and money during three raids on Oct. 25.

The Little Rock Police Department teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration Monday on surprise visits to three locations in Southwest Little Rock, where they found guns, drugs and cash.

Three separate search warrants yielded 47 pounds of pink meth, 100 grams of the addictive opioid painkiller fentanyl, an AR-15, three handguns (one of which had been reported stolen) and $50,000.

One of the locations was 3424 Cobb Street. LRPD public information officer Sgt. Eric Barnes said the other two locations were also in Southwest Little Rock.

Gonzalo Zepeda, 33, was arrested and faces multiple drug trafficking, drug possession, theft and gun charges.

The raids were part of an ongoing effort to take drugs and illegal guns off the street, DEA Special Agent Jarad Harper said.