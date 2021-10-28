Bobby Glover of Carlisle, who served in the Arkansas General Assembly for 28 years, died Wednesday. He was 85. He’d been a member of the Arkansas Board of Corrections since 2011.

Here’s a release from Department of Corrections:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Former State Senator Bobby L. Glover of Carlisle died early Wednesday after serving for more than a decade on the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

“From his time as mayor, state representative, state senator and vice chairman of the Board of Corrections, Bobby Glover’s dedication to the people of Arkansas was evident,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday. “Susan and I are praying for his family in his passing. I have lowered the flags to honor his memory.”

Sen. Glover was originally appointed to the Board of Corrections by Gov. Mike Beebe in February 2011, and reappointed by Gov. Beebe in 2014 and Gov. Hutchinson in February 2021.

“Senator Glover led a distinguished life of public service,” said Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves. “Arkansas is better because of him. The Department of Corrections is better because of him.”

Sen. Glover began his career in public service in 1963, serving 10 years as the mayor of Carlisle.

Sen. Glover was a 28-year veteran of the Arkansas General Assembly. As a State Representative, he represented the City of Beebe and parts of White, Lonoke and Prairie counties. He served in the House for 10 terms over 14 years.

From 2003 to 2010, he represented what was then Senate District 28, which included Lonoke and Prairie counties and portions of Arkansas and Pulaski counties. During his term as Senator, he served as Assistant Pro Tempore for the First Congressional District and served as Chairman of the Legislative Council’s Penal and Correctional Institutions Sub-Committee. He left the legislature because of term limits.

He also served as Director of Governmental Affairs for the Arkansas State Police Association, and he served 17 years on the Arkansas State Police Foundation. He served as Chairman of the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Advisory Board; and he served as Executive Director of the Arkansas Municipal Police Association.

Sen. Glover was a graduate of Lonoke Public Schools and lettered in high school athletics. He studied accounting at LaSalle University before earning his public accounting license. Sen. Glover was married to Charlotte Glover and had two sons, a daughter, a stepson, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Carlisle, where he served as deacon, trustee and head usher.

Sen. Glover received several awards for his outstanding municipal, community and legislative accomplishments, including the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award from the cities of Lonoke and Carlisle.

Sen. Glover was president and CEO of the Glover Insurance Agency in Carlisle and Lonoke and president and CEO of Chambers Nursing Home in Carlisle. Civically, he was active in numerous capacities with several organizations over the years.