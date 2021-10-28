Students, staff and visitors in the Little Rock School District will be masking up at least until January after board members voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place.

Board member Greg Adams made the motion to keep the mask mandate going until the board’s first meeting in 2022, when they will take the issue up again. Keeping masks requirements in schools makes sense even with the drop in infection rates because we’ve seen case numbers fluctuate wildly before, he said. High hopes we all had at the end of the 2020-2021 school year plummeted as COVID-19 rates ballooned through the summer months, especially among children.

“In June, it looked so much better, and in two months, it looked hellacious,” Adams said.

A few parents pushing to drop mask requirements came to the meeting Thursday, and a father and a student joined via Zoom to ask for the mask rules to be dropped. Superintendent Mike Poore reported that 23 people emailed him to ask that the district keep masks in place, while 13 wrote to ask to drop masks.

But board member Jeff Wood was the sole vote against keeping the mask rule intact. “I think the forest fire is close to out,” Wood argued, and pointed to other districts in the state that recently made masks optional. Wood said students are missing out on mask-free literacy lessons and seeing classmates’ faces at school dances. “How many smiles are we going to hide from teachers and kids, and for what? How much lower are we going to require cases to go?” he asked.

Wood said he asked his 7th grader son if a girl in his class was cute. “He said, ‘I don’t know. I haven’t seen her without a mask on since 5th grade.’ ”

But the rest of the board was not swayed.

“My biggest hope would be that in January we look back and say, ‘Gosh, we might have been able to pull the trigger sooner,’ ” Adams said.

Board member Evelyn Hemphill Callaway said that after the collective trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic, she likes seeing so many public places in Little Rock still requiring masks. “I find it comforting really, because I’ve had loved ones who died of COVID,” she said.

Ron Self, district director of safety and security, said the mask rule has been a great tool at keeping students in class. Only 43 LRSD students were out on quarantine Thursday, a number that made him jump for joy because it’s so low, Self said. Students exposed to a positive COVID-19 case are exempt from quarantine requirements if masks were in place during the exposure, meaning quarantine numbers would likely be higher without mask rules, even if the number of positive cases in the district was the same.

And Jacque McEuen, health services director for the district, said the arsenal of weapons to protect children in the pandemic is limited. They’re not eligible yet for vaccines, and if the catch the virus, they can’t take the same therapies available to adults.

“For kids 11 and under, masks are the only mitigation,” she said.