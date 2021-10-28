Lance Eads of Springdale, who has represented Senate District 7 in Northwest Arkansas since 2017, has announced his resignation. He’s leaving to join Capitol Consulting Firm, a lobbying group that includes Rhett Hatcher, a former aide to Governor Hutchinson, and former state representative Ann Clemmer, Talk Business & Politics first reported.

Hutchinson said he would call a special election soon to fill the remainder of Eads’ term, which runs through 2023. That’ll be for the current boundaries of District 7, which are likely to change in the redistricting process. The district now includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins.