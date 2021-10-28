Arkansas Business has the details on today’s auction of Park Plaza Mall. It lasted three minutes and Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas won it for $100,000, the minimum bid. That returns the mall to Deutsche Bank, which won an $86 million judgement against Park Plaza Mall CMBS LLC of Chattanooga, Tennessee, after the LLC defaulted on a loan.

This sale doesn’t include Dillard’s, which owns its property that bookends Park Plaza.